today at 8:29 AM
Published 8:36 AM

Power outage impacting more than 1,700 people in northeast El Paso

UPDATE: (9:01 a.m.) A spokesperson with El Paso Electric says power has been restored to 1,680 customers in the North Hills neighborhood.

EL PASO, Texas -- More than 1,700 customers are without power in northeast El Paso, according to the El Paso Electric outage map.

The outage is in the North Hills neighborhood.

El Paso Electric says the cause of the outage is being investigated. There are currently no reports of any downed power lines. Crews are working to get power restored in the neighborhood.

Stay with ABC-7 for updates.

https://twitter.com/ElPasoElectric/status/1625519150171840513?s=20&t=vT_XObbpfb0PVESl9i3HcQ
Brianna Chavez

Brianna Chavez is an ABC-7 reporter/producer.

