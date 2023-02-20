Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of Feb. 20 to Feb. 25

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures as well as road closures in Las Cruces for the week of February 20 to February 25.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, February 19 through Thursday, February 23

Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Exit to Alameda Entrance Ramp

Zaragoza Port of Entry Underpass

Crews will be doing bridge demo

Sunday, February 19, Tuesday, February 21 and Thursday, February 23

Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Pan American underpass complete closure

Americas Avenue northbound (frontage road) reduced to one lane from S. Americas Avenue to Pan American Avenue

Crews will be setting bridge girders

I-10 Widening East

Sunday, February 19 through Thursday, February 23

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

I-10 westbound and eastbound alternating right and left lane closure between Horizon Overpass to Eastlake Overpass

Crews will be working on striping

Monday, February 20 through Friday, February 24

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 westbound and eastbound alternating right and left lane closure mobile operations between Horizon Overpass to Eastlake Overpass

Crews will be working on yellow and white edge lines

Monday, February 20 through Friday, February 24

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gateway East and West alternating right lane closure between Eastlake Overpass to Horizon Overpass

Crews will be pouring high mast aprons and metal panels for pedestrian fence

Guardrail Repair Project

Tuesday, February 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spur 601 eastbound between Chaffee and Airport left lane closed.

Wednesday, February 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between UTEP and Executive right lane closed with Executive exit ramp closed.

Thursday, February 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Buena Vista right lane with Buena Vista/Executive exit ramp closed.

Friday, February 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa two right lanes closed.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Monday, February 20 through February 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border Highway) alternate lane closure.

Paisano on-ramp to US-54 southbound closed.

Crews will be repairing flumes.

Maintenance

Monday, February 20 through Friday, February 24

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 north and southbound between Hondo Pass and Dyer alternate lane closures with complete closure of Hondo Pass entrance ramp.

US-54 north and southbound between Hercules and Dyer alternate lane closures with complete closure of Dyer entrance ramp.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

US-54 southbound between Altura and Montana right lane closed.

US-54 southbound Montana exit ramp closed.

US-54 northbound Trowbridge exit ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing bridge.

Gateway North between Moonlight and Hondo Pass left lane closed.

US-54 northbound Hondo Pass exit ramp closed.

Crews will be replacing delineators.

Monday, February 20 through Friday, February 24

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mesa southbound between Mesa Hills and Double Tree right lane closed.

Mesa Hills eastbound between Cabaret and Mesa right lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

LAS CRUCES ROAD CLOSURES

These closures have been listed by the City of Las Cruces, NMDOT:

Casa de Peregrinos Access Road Lane Closures

The Community of Hope access road will have intermittent lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

HB Construction will be installing new curbs and gutters as part of the Casa de Peregrinos-Food Rescue Warehouse project.

Lane Closures Scheduled for Five Streets

Intermittent lane closures will be in effect from Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, to Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, on McRae Avenue, Marcy Avenue, Sumner Avenue, north Walnut Street, and east Hadley Avenue for work on the Griggs-Walnut Ground Water Plume Superfund Site Vapor Assessment Project.

Atkins Engineering, the contractor for the project, will be working on vapor monitoring wells, between east Hadley Avenue and McRae Avenue.

Motorists who want to avoid possible delays are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Access to nearby residences, businesses and schools will always be maintained.

This work is being completed in City Council District 3.

U.S. 70 Roadway Rehabilitation Project

The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One office, in cooperation with Mountain States Construction, Inc., the contractor for the project, will be continuing with roadway rehabilitation on U.S. Highway 70, from the interchange at Interstate 10 and U.S. 70, milepost 143, to Organ, milepost 161.

Motorists can expect daytime lane closures on the frontage road and intersections on all eastbound and westbound lanes between NASA Road and Del Rey Boulevard. Beginning Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, crews will begin crack sealing from NASA Road working westbound, one lane of travel will be closed for these repairs.

The contractor’s hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Madrid Avenue Construction

Intermittent shoulder work and lane closures will be in effect from Tuesday, Feb.21, 2023, through mid-July 2023 on Madrid Avenue, from Solano Drive to Evelyn Street.

Road Striping and Markings Maintenance

Striping maintenance work at Telshor Boulevard and Foothills Road has experienced delays due to weather and now is expected to be completed by Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Work will continue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. All roads will remain open to traffic, with intermittent lane closures.