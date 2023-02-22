Skip to Content
1 TV news employee shot dead, another wounded, covering previous shooting in Orange County, Florida, police say

   (CNN) -- An Orlando television news employee was shot dead and another wounded Wednesday while covering an earlier shooting incident in Florida, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Mina told a news conference that the employees worked for Spectrum News 13.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said earlier on Twitter that one person was in custody.

