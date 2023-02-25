Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 9:59 AM

Bowie High School soccer players to participate in Futbol Club Charity Cup match

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--Members of the Bowie High School boys soccer team will take the field for a charitable cause Saturday during the Segundo Barrio Futbol Club’s (SBFC) Charity Cup game.

It will be played at Guillen Middle School, located at 900 S. Cotton St. and kicks off at noon.

The exhibition match will include prominent El Pasoans including El Paso ISD Board Trustee Leah Hanany, El Paso city Rep. Chris Canales and Telemundo news anchor Carlos Sanchez.

According to the El Paso Independent School District, the exhibition match is one of the fundraising events hosted by the SBFC, an organization led by volunteers that seeks to use soccer to foster positive physical, mental and emotional growth for boys and girls ages 8-18 in Segundo Barrio.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content