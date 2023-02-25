Bowie High School soccer players to participate in Futbol Club Charity Cup match

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--Members of the Bowie High School boys soccer team will take the field for a charitable cause Saturday during the Segundo Barrio Futbol Club’s (SBFC) Charity Cup game.

It will be played at Guillen Middle School, located at 900 S. Cotton St. and kicks off at noon.

The exhibition match will include prominent El Pasoans including El Paso ISD Board Trustee Leah Hanany, El Paso city Rep. Chris Canales and Telemundo news anchor Carlos Sanchez.

According to the El Paso Independent School District, the exhibition match is one of the fundraising events hosted by the SBFC, an organization led by volunteers that seeks to use soccer to foster positive physical, mental and emotional growth for boys and girls ages 8-18 in Segundo Barrio.