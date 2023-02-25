Socorro Police unveil new communications and dispatch center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Socorro Police Chief David Burton presided over the ribbon cutting of the new communications and dispatch center.

It is located at Socorro Police Headquarters on 670 Poona Rd.

"It is a project that's over a year in the making," said Socorro Police Chief Burton. " We looked at were the needs of the city stood as it grew, our communication needs obviously are an important factor when it comes to public safety."

Socorro Mayor Ivy Avalos, District 4 Representative Rudy Cruz and members of the dispatch team were on hand for the grand opening of the new center.

The chief say the original equipment was purchased in the late 90s and early 2000s and had become outdated hindering operations.

The new center and new equipment allows dispatchers to easily communicate with other agencies specifically during multi-jurisdictional response to emergency events.

The new non-emergency number is 915-858-9237.