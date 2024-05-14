San Elizario Food Truck (DJ’s) offers free food to San Eli High School state champ soccer team

SAN ELIZARIO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Just a block from the historic Presidio in San Elizario is a new area with popular food trucks that are frequented by many in the lower valley. Danny Herrera Sr., owner of DJ's Food Truck, offered free food to the San Elizario High School boy's soccer team in tribute to their state championships.

The student-athletes were very appreciative, and brought their state championship soccer trophy. The new food trucks are located about on Glorieta Road, just west of the San Elizario Presidio and historic district.