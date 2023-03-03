Jefferson High School back to normal operations after “hold” protocol

UPDATE (10:47 a.m.): Jefferson Silva is back to normal operations following an investigation by El Paso Police and El Paso District Police.

UPDATE (10:03 a.m.): Jefferson Silva is now on a "hold" protocol. That means normal operations inside the building, no class transitions, and no one is allowed inside or outside of the building, according to district officials.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police and El Paso ISD district police are investigating a situation that has placed Jefferson High School on lockdown.

The call came out around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene.

