El Paso City Rep can vote on issues relating to multi-purpose arena

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A city panel says recently elected District 1 City Representative Brian Kennedy can vote on issues related to the multi-purpose arena and destination El Paso and its facilities.

The decision is tied to alleged ethics violations, which accused Kennedy of a conflict of interest for participating in discussion and voting on the downtown multi-purpose arena because of his consulting work with the El Paso sports commission.

However, a city ethics advisory panel issued two opinions to the ethics review commission, saying they found no such issues.