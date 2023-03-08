Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 5:10 PM

El Paso City Rep can vote on issues relating to multi-purpose arena

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A city panel says recently elected District 1 City Representative Brian Kennedy can vote on issues related to the multi-purpose arena and destination El Paso and its facilities.

The decision is tied to alleged ethics violations, which accused Kennedy of a conflict of interest for participating in discussion and voting on the downtown multi-purpose arena because of his consulting work with the El Paso sports commission.

However, a city ethics advisory panel issued two opinions to the ethics review commission, saying they found no such issues.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer for ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content