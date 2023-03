LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Fire Department battled a semitrailer fire Tuesday morning.

According to the Las Cruces Fire Department, it happened on I-10 near the Las Cruces International Airport. The truck was hauling bulk food.

Officials say firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the trailer. The fire caused extensive damage to the trailer and the food inside.

The cause remains under investigation.