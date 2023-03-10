Nearly $2 million in funding approved for a flood mitigation program in Canutllo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A $1,956,400 project in El Paso County has been approved by The Texas Water Development Board. The funding is broken down into $1,780,000 in financing and $176,400 in grant funding from the Flood Infrastructure Fund.

The funding comes from a combination of Parking Garage Revenue and Al Valoren taxes. However, there will be no tax increase, according to Commissioner Sergio Coronado, who represents Precinct 4. Canutillo is located within that precinct.

The funding will go towards building an approximately 1,240 foot concrete-lined channel in the Canutillo area of northwest El Paso.

Commissioner Coronado said construction of the project will take place along Los Mochis Dr. all the way to Doniphan Dr.

The construction will be a three-year project, and is set to be completed on July 1st, 2026, which was included in the project's application.

ABC-7 spoke to residents and business owners in Canutillo who all said they deal with heavy flooding during the summer monsoon season. Many expressing their gratitude that the county is working to help keep them safe and avoid the heavy cost of rain damage.