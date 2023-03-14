CBP names new El Paso Border Patrol Sector Chief

EL PASO, Texas -- Anthony "Scott" Good has been named El Paso Border Patrol Sector Chief Patrol Agent, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony "Scott" Good

CPA Good joined Border Patrol in 2001. He was first assigned to the El Centro Sector in California.

CPA Good has a Master’s of Military Art and Science in Homeland Security Studies from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Bowling Green State University.

CPA Good has worked along the Southern and Northern Border Sectors. His previous leadership position include Patrol Agent in Charge at the Ajo Station; Division Chief in the Laredo Sector; Humanitarian Counselor to the Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection; and CPA in the Havre Sector.

Acting CPA Peter Jaquez will continue his role as El Paso's Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent (DCPA) until CPA Good’s arrival.

