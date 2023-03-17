Catholics can eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day

EL PASO, Texas--- In the Catholic faith, eating meat is generally not allowed on Fridays during lent.

But some Bishops are granting an exception nationwide for this Friday, Saint Patrick's Day.

Here in El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz is also granting the exception.

Bishop Seitz released a statement on the Diocese's Facebook page he says, "This year, two important events fall on a Friday of Lent. The first one is on March 17, feast of St. Patrick, beloved to the many Irish Americans who have built this country....The second important event is the ordination of the first auxiliary bishop of El Paso, our very own Fr. Tony Celino, which will occur on March 31." He adds, "On these two joyous occasions, by the authority given to me by Canon Law, I dispense the faithful and all those present in the Diocese of El Paso from the obligation to abstain from eating meat."

In other words, eat all the corned beef you want and make sure not to skip on the cabbage.