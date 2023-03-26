The Kung Fu Panda Pops and Tron Squad heading to the Global Finals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two O'Donnell Intermediate School teams placed in the top six in their divisions at the Lone Star Finals State Tournament.

Three Destination Imagination teams from the Fabens Independent School District participated in Arlington, Texas this weekend.

The Kung Fu Panda Pops coached by Rebeca Marquez and the Tron Squad coached by Richard Fraire qualified for the Global Finals which will be held in Kansas City, Missouri.

The finals has the top teams from around the world competing for the top title.

Texas Destination Imagination is a non-profit organization that works to inspire students and their educators to use creative and diverse approaches to learning life-long skills.

Texas DI is affiliated with over 300,000 teams worldwide. Many former participants in Destination Imagination projects have gone on to become CEOs, doctors, lawyers and musicians.