Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of March 26 to March 31

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures March 26 to March 31.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, March 26 through Thursday, March 30

Nightly 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Entrance Ramp

South Americas Truck Port of Entry Underpass

Crews will be working on bridge demolition and widening

Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30

Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

South Americas Truck Port of Entry Underpass

Crews will be working demolition

Bridge Joint Cleaning

Sunday, March 26

9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-10 westbound at Exit 19B Missouri (Downtown exit) closed.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Trowbridge alternating lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, March 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Desert between Artcraft and Northern Pass right lane closed.

Tuesday, March 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Desert between Vinton and Los Mochis right lane closed.

South Desert between Thorn and Graphite right lane closed.

Wednesday, March 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Desert between Transmountain and Campus Park left lane close.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between South Desert and North Desert right lane closed.

Thursday, March 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park three right lanes and Resler and Sunland Park exit ramp closed.

Friday, March 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Hawkins and Viscount right lane and Viscount exit ramp closed.

Gateway South between Fred Wilson and Ft. Bliss on-ramp left lane and complete Ft. Bliss on-ramp closed.

Maintenance

Sunday, March 26

5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-10 West complete freeway closure at Schuster.

Crews will be repairing bridge joints.

Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 north and southbound between Cassidy and Altura alternate lane closures.

US-54 South at Cassidy entrance ramp closed.

US-54 North at Pershing entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

CD lanes northbound between Cassidy and Fred Wilson right shoulder closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

I-10 eastbound between Executive and Schuster right lane closed.

Crews will be installing overhead signs.

Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 West at Piedras entrance ramp closed.

I-10 West between Piedras and Raynolds right shoulder closed.

Crews will be installing signs.

US-54 North between Fred Wilson and Dyer left lane closed

Crews will be cleaning drains.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, March 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Westbound Exit 0 (F.M. 1905/Anthony) will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive) and continue on North Desert Boulevard to Anthony.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

Thursday, March 30 and Sunday, April 2

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain.

Crews will be installing concrete pavement.

LAS CRUCES

Intermittent lane closures will be in effect for approximately one week starting Monday, March 27, 2023, on University Avenue between Jordan Road and Solano Drive.

There will be alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Walnut Street between Spruce Avenue. and Hadley Avenue starting Monday, March 27, 2023.

Third Street will be closed to through traffic between Picacho Avenue and Madero Avenue, from Monday, March 27, 2023, to 5 p.m. Tuesday March 28, 2021, as part of the Water Main Rehabilitation Alley North of Picacho Project.

Traffic signal upgrades at the intersection of Spruce Avenue and Mesquite Street will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, and will continue until 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023.