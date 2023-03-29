El Paso D.A. Hicks “Reloads and Restocks” prosecutor experience

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With a potential state capital murder trial of the accused Walmart shooter looming, newly-appointed District Attorney Bill Hicks is adding prosecutors with death penalty experience to his office.

Hicks was sworn in to finish out the term of the embattled former D.A. Yvonne Rosales in December.

"When I took over as the District Attorney in this office, I was the only attorney that had death penalty experience as a prosecutor," Hicks said. "Today, we have five attorneys in the office that have death penalty experience as a prosecutor."

The District Attorney's Office tells ABC-7 a sixth prosecutor with death penalty experience is expected to start next week.

Currently, there is one capital murder case expected to head to trial by May, according to the D.A.'s office. There is another capital murder case expected to get to trial prior to the end of 2023.

Then there is the Aug. 3 case.

Patrick Crusius is expected to be sentenced to life in prison in the federal case this summer. Once the federal case is finished, it's expected Crusius will be transferred back into state custody. But the state's trial of Crusius isn't expected to begin until 2024. Then District Attorney Jaime Esparza stated the day after the mass shooting, the state would seek the death penalty. Current D.A. Hicks has stated he intends to carry on with the state's initial intention.

Hicks tells ABC-7 it is imperative to get a team of prosecutors back together with the necessary experience required for all cases.

"This office is moving forward to reload and restock our experienced prosecutors so that we are capable and ready to go forward and seek justice for the victims of crime."