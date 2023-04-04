Skip to Content
today at 5:29 PM
Large fire reported in Hudspeth County; warning about how it’s moving quickly east, Highway 62-180 closed

Large Fire
KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A large fire is quickly moving east in Desert Have on State Highway 62 -180.

According to the Texas Rescue Patrol, multiple fire agencies are responding.

The fire is on both sides of the highway. Highway 62-180 is closed. Texas Rescue Patrol says structures may be the fire's path and evacuations may be necessary.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

