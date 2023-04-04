Large fire reported in Hudspeth County; warning about how it’s moving quickly east, Highway 62-180 closed
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A large fire is quickly moving east in Desert Have on State Highway 62 -180.
According to the Texas Rescue Patrol, multiple fire agencies are responding.
The fire is on both sides of the highway. Highway 62-180 is closed. Texas Rescue Patrol says structures may be the fire's path and evacuations may be necessary.
EPFD PIO en route to assist at a large brush fire on Montana Ave by the USBP Station.— Enrique Dueñas (@EPFDEnrique) April 4, 2023
At this time only county departments are responding. Stand by for updates.