Large fire reported in Hudspeth County; warning about how it’s moving quickly east, Highway 62-180 closed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A large fire is quickly moving east in Desert Have on State Highway 62 -180.

According to the Texas Rescue Patrol, multiple fire agencies are responding.

The fire is on both sides of the highway. Highway 62-180 is closed. Texas Rescue Patrol says structures may be the fire's path and evacuations may be necessary.

