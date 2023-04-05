Southwest Airlines offers Companion Pass promotion for a limited time

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its Companion Pass. That allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free.

To qualify, members from its frequent flier program will need to register for the promotion and purchase a Southwest flight (either one round-trip flight or two one-way flights) by Wednesday evening.

Travel for the purchased flight will need to happen by May 24th.

Once that's done, a companion pass will be in their account on August 15th.

The buddy pass will work on as many flights as they want between August 15th and September 30th.