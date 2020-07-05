Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Gateway West at Sparks

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with another vehicle in far east El Paso on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. along Gateway West near Sparks.

Sheriff's deputies said the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details of the crash were still under investigation, deputies said.

The collision forced the shutdown of all lanes of Gateway West for several hours, with traffic detoured off at Sparks Road. At one point, the Texas Department of Transportation said traffic was backed up to Horizon due to the closure.

