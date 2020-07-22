Skip to Content
Woman seriously hurt as car flips over in northeast El Paso crash

An overturned car sits along the 4700 block of Maxwell in northeast El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman was seriously injured late Tuesday night when the car she was driving crashed and overturned along a northeast El Paso residential street.

The mishap occurred in the 4700 block of Maxwell near Dyer about 10:45 p.m. when the car reportedly struck a utility pole before flipping over.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries. She was reportedly ejected from the car.

Investigators remained on scene into the early morning hours of Wednesday trying to determine what triggered the collision.

