Woman seriously hurt as car flips over in northeast El Paso crash

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman was seriously injured late Tuesday night when the car she was driving crashed and overturned along a northeast El Paso residential street.

The mishap occurred in the 4700 block of Maxwell near Dyer about 10:45 p.m. when the car reportedly struck a utility pole before flipping over.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries. She was reportedly ejected from the car.

Investigators remained on scene into the early morning hours of Wednesday trying to determine what triggered the collision.