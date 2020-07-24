Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Updated
today at 8:01 pm
Published 7:54 pm

TxDOT worker earns ‘Hero’ title rescuing puppy on Loop 375

rescued-puppy
TxDOT
A TxDOT Hero holds up a puppy he rescued along Loop 375.

EL PASO, Texas -- A Texas Department of Transportation HERO worker earned the title in a new way on Friday after rescuing a stranded puppy found along an El Paso highway.

TxDOT morning supervisor Albert Castanon is normally accustomed to assisting stranded motorists as part of the agency's Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) program.

But on Friday, he instead came to the aid of the puppy he discovered while out on patrol along Loop 375 in northeast El Paso.

Officials said the cute canine wasn't chipped, so they have no idea who the dog's owner is.

Anyone who may recognize the wandering puppy is asked to contact El Paso Animal Services, which is caring for it currently.

El Paso / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply