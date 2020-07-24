Wet roads amid heavy rain causes multiple wrecks backing up traffic on El Paso highways
EL PASO, Texas -- Rain-slicked roadways following up to an inch and a half of rain on Friday evening resulted in multiple crashes that snarled traffic across the Borderland.
A couple of notable wrecks occurred on Interstate 10 eastbound through El Paso.
At I-10 east and McCrae, multiple lanes were closed due to a crash; the backup was to Viscount as of 9 p.m. and police estimated it would be at least another hour before they cleared the scene.
And along I-10 east at Copia, the interstate was shut down due to a collision. As of 10 p.m. traffic was being diverted off the highway at exit 22A and police couldn't provide a timeline as to when it would reopen.
A third crash had blocked all lanes on Gateway West at Lee Trevino as motorists were re-routed to Kaiser Drive. As of 9:30 p.m., police said the roadway was completely reopened.
And a fourth crash believed to be a fatality shut down Zaragoza between Rich Beam and Pebble Hills around 10 p.m. as traffic investigators were summoned to the scene.
For the latest traffic conditions, visit kvia.com/traffic.
Special Traffic Investigations Unit is responding to Rich Beem and Zaragoza in reference to a traffic crash with serious injuries. Please avoid the area or expect traffic delays.— @EPPOLICETRAFFIC (@eppolicetraffic) July 25, 2020
I-10 East @ Copia, UPDATE-2, collision, traffic exiting at Copia exit 22A, clearing time until further notice.— @EPPOLICETRAFFIC (@eppolicetraffic) July 25, 2020
Gateway West @ Lee Trevino, Collision,FINAL, All Lanes Open, No Backup.— @EPPOLICETRAFFIC (@eppolicetraffic) July 25, 2020
I-10 East @ McRae, Collision, Update 1, Left 2 Lane Closed, Backup to Viscount, Clearing Time 1 Hour.— @EPPOLICETRAFFIC (@eppolicetraffic) July 25, 2020
