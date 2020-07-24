Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Updated
today at 10:43 pm
Published 9:16 pm

Wet roads amid heavy rain causes multiple wrecks backing up traffic on El Paso highways

I-10 crash
TxDOT
Crash at I-10 east at McCrae along a slik highway.

EL PASO, Texas -- Rain-slicked roadways following up to an inch and a half of rain on Friday evening resulted in multiple crashes that snarled traffic across the Borderland.

A couple of notable wrecks occurred on Interstate 10 eastbound through El Paso.

At I-10 east and McCrae, multiple lanes were closed due to a crash; the backup was to Viscount as of 9 p.m. and police estimated it would be at least another hour before they cleared the scene.

And along I-10 east at Copia, the interstate was shut down due to a collision. As of 10 p.m. traffic was being diverted off the highway at exit 22A and police couldn't provide a timeline as to when it would reopen.

A third crash had blocked all lanes on Gateway West at Lee Trevino as motorists were re-routed to Kaiser Drive. As of 9:30 p.m., police said the roadway was completely reopened.

And a fourth crash believed to be a fatality shut down Zaragoza between Rich Beam and Pebble Hills around 10 p.m. as traffic investigators were summoned to the scene.

For the latest traffic conditions, visit kvia.com/traffic.

El Paso / News / Top Stories / Weather News

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply