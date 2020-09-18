Car fire at El Paso’s Spaghetti Bowl backs up traffic, closes U.S. 54 South ramp

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas – A vehicle fire on the Spaghetti Bowl is snarling the evening commute on Friday.

A vehicle caught fire shortly before 3:15 p.m. on the U.S. 54 South ramp at Interstate 10. The ramp is closed and backing up traffic.

The Texas Department of Transportation is expecting that the crash will be cleared up in an hour.

El Paso Fire officials said the fire was contained shortly after they arrived on the scene. There were no injuries reported.

