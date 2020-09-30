Sun Metro cutting transit routes due to low ridership

Traffic

El PASO, Texas -- Sun Metro transit officials, citing low ridership, announced route cuts Wednesday.

Some of the routes set to be eliminated on Sunday are expected to return when demand for public transit increases again, officials indicated.

The routes to be cut until further notice are:

Route 1: Eastside Express

Alternate routes: 53, 59, 72, 74

Route 11: Mesita via Kern Place

Alternate routes: 10, 14, 15

Route 70: University Express

Alternate routes: 14, 15, 59, Mesa Brio

Route 83: Sunland Park, NM via McNutt

Route 83 will be deactivated due to end of grant funding. Sun Metro said this route will now be serviced by the South Central Regional Transit District (SCRTD) through the City of Sunland Park and Doña Ana County.

What officials said won't change are Sun Metro's social distancing and face covering requirements for riders. Those desiring more information about Sun Metro operations can visit sunmetro.net or call (915) 212-3333.