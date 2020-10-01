Crash shuts down all lanes of Loop 375 south at North Loop, causes traffic backup
EL PASO, Texas -- A vehicle collision Thursday evening forced the closure of all lanes along Loop 375 southbound at North Loop.
The Texas Department of Transportation said the highway would be closed until further notice.
The traffic backup as of 6:15 p.m. was all the way to Interstate 10.
No further details about the crash were immediately available.
