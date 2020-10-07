Victim trapped, being extricated from serious crash in east El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- At least one victim was being extricated from a vehicle involved in a serious crash Wednesday morning in east El Paso, police and fire officials indicated.

The two-vehicle collision happened at Edgemere and Lee Boulevard.

The El Paso Fire Department indicated it was involved in extricating a person(s) trapped in the wreckage.

Police traffic investigators were summoned to the crash scene just before 10 a.m. and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.