I-25 interchange project in Las Cruces halted due to virus worries

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Road construction work for the Interstate 25 and University Avenue interchange project in Las Cruces is being halted until Dec. 2 due to rising concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the region.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation said Wednesday that it was temporarily stopping work for two weeks in order "to protect the health and safety of the construction team as well as the traveling public and nearby residents and businesses."

The $32 million interchange project, which began in January, is adding roundabouts and new underpasses to I-25 at University. The target for the project's completion is the summer of 2021.