2 hurt in crash that triggers closure of Loop 375 at Pellicano

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Two people were injured in a multi-car crash Tuesday evening that led to the shutdown of Loop 375 South near Pellicano.

As of 8 p.m., El Paso police tweeted that all lanes were closed and estimated that it would be about two hours before the crash scene was cleared.

Police said all motorists were being directed off at Pellicano exit 42 and traffic was backed up to Vista Del Sol.

