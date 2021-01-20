3-car crash shuts down I-25 south near U.S. 70 in Las Cruces

Traffic

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A multi-vehicle crash triggered the closure of Interstate 25 southbound in Las Cruces late Wednesday afternoon.

State police and transportation officials said the three-car crash occurred along I-25 south at the U.S. 70 interchange.

Authorities indicated there were no immediate reports of any injuries, but motorists were advised that southbound lanes were closed at milepost 6 and one of the northbound lanes was also closed to allow for crash cleanup.

