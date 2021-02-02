New connector ramp to Juarez opens in central El Paso at Spaghetti Bowl

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas – Motorists who commute across the international border to Juarez now have a new direct route.

A new connector ramp linking U.S. 54 to Juarez at the Spaghetti Bowl opened on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The ramp carries traffic from southbound U.S. 54 over Interstate 10 and directly to the Bridge of the Americas.

The old exit to Juarez, also known as Interstate 110, near Zavala Elementary, is now permanently closed.

This is the third new direct connector ramp to open as part of the I-10 Connect Project. The $96 million project is under construction at I-10, U.S. 54 and Loop 375 in Central El Paso. It’s chief goal is to make it easier for traffic to switch between I-10 and Loop 375. This will allow traffic to better utilize Loop 375 as an alternate to I-10, and vice versa.