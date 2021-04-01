Semi-truck leaks hydrogen at I-10/25 interchange in Las Cruces

Traffic

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — A semi-truck leaking refrigerated liquid hydrogen caused a brief closure of the Interstate 10/25 interchange on Thursday evening.

Authorities were eventually able to move the truck to an isolated location near the New Mexico State University campus where hazardous materials crews were working to depressurize the truck and contain the leak, which officials said did not pose any immediate threat to any nearby residents as a 300-feet evacuation zone was being observed.

The truck was en route from California to El Paso when it experienced the leak in Las Cruces.

Authorities estimated it would be late Thursday night before the leak of the flammable gas, which is both odorless and colorless, was contained.

There were no reports of any injuries.