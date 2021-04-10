Motorist critically injured in east El Paso crash

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in east El Paso Saturday evening, fire department dispatchers confirmed.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near Lee Trevino and Castner drives.

Video from the crash scene showed a tow truck lifting the crashed vehicle. Authorities told ABC-7 that the red car was only vehicle involved.

It is not known what led to the crash. The identity of the driver was not released.