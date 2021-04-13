Traffic crash shuts down Loop 375 West at Transmountain

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A traffic crash Monday evening blocked all lanes of Loop 375 westbound at Transmountain Road.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported the crash and closure shortly before 6 p.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it was a single-vehicle crash, but deputies didn't indicate the type of vehicle involved or whether there were any injuries or fatalities.

Deputies said Transmountain was closed at Gateway South Boulevard and traffic was being redirected to U.S. 54.

