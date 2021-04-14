1 dead in crash of semi-trailer, cement mixer on Transmountain

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said one person was killed after a semi-trailer and cement mixer crashed on Transmountain Road on Wednesday morning.

It happened about 8:40 a.m. Members of the police department's special traffic investigations unit were called out to the scene around 9 a.m.

The crash blocked traffic on Transmountain Road near N. Desert Boulevard in west El Paso.

