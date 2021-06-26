Motorcyclist hurt in collision with car along I-10 in east El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was injured Saturday afternoon in a collision with a car along Interstate 10 in east El Paso.

The crash happened about 4:45 p.m. on I-10 east near Geronimo.

The motorcycle that was struck appeared among a group of motorcyclists riding that stretch of highway.

Authorities said the victim was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

