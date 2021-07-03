1 dead, several hurt in 4-vehicle east El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas — One person was killed and several others injured in an east El Paso traffic collision Saturday afternoon that involved multiple vehicles.
It happened at Montana and Rich Beem about 2 p.m.
Sheriff’s deputies said the crash involved four vehicles and sent multiple people to the hospital.
Authorities indicated one of the crash victims who suffered very serious injuries later died at the hospital.
What triggered that crash was under investigation.
It was the second deadly crash of the day handled by sheriff’s deputies. Earlier Saturday, one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 10 near the Texas/New Mexico state line.
Geeezus what the hec happened to that pickup. Looks like the frame under the cab broke.
Extended cabs/dual cabs, too much distance between the wheels! You’re right on the money, a weak point, not too much force required to bend it right there!
KSTM said one person died in the hospital.
Seems like folks are getting an early start on the week-end. Hope everyone recovers quickly.