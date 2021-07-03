1 dead, several hurt in 4-vehicle east El Paso crash

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas — One person was killed and several others injured in an east El Paso traffic collision Saturday afternoon that involved multiple vehicles.

It happened at Montana and Rich Beem about 2 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies said the crash involved four vehicles and sent multiple people to the hospital.

Authorities indicated one of the crash victims who suffered very serious injuries later died at the hospital.

What triggered that crash was under investigation.

It was the second deadly crash of the day handled by sheriff’s deputies. Earlier Saturday, one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 10 near the Texas/New Mexico state line.