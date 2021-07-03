I-10 reopens near state line in El Paso County after deadly crash

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A deadly two-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Interstate 10 near the Texas/New Mexico state line in El Paso County for hours on Saturday morning.

According to transportation officials, the highway finally reopened completely around 11:15 a.m.

Earlier, sheriff's deputies had closed west and eastbound lanes of I-10 from mile-markers 4 to 0, and drivers were diverted onto S. Desert Blvd. and N. Desert Blvd.

The crash happened along I-10 westbound near mile-marker 2 about 2:45 a.m. when investigators said a vehicle switching lanes rear-ended another vehicle. A victim in one of those vehicles died at the scene.

