18-wheelers collide, shutting down I-10 at Sunland Park

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Two semi-trucks collided early Tuesday, with one of those 18-wheelers rolling over, leading to the shut down of Interstate 10 in both directions in west El Paso.

The collision, which police reported about 12:30 a.m., happened along I-10 at Sunland Park on a rain-slicked freeway due to storms that moved through the area throughout the night.

The driver of the truck that overturned was trapped inside and had to be rescued by authorities.

Police said the highway closure was expected to last a minimum of several hours.

