Caught on video: Intense west El Paso storm looks like a hurricane

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas -- TAKE A LOOK AT THIS: A very intense storm that moved through west El Paso outside the ABC-7 studios on Monday night looked like a hurricane to some El Pasoans, who said they had never seen anything like it before. You can view it in the video player above.

ABC-7 Chief Meteorologist 'Doppler Dave' Speelman described what folks witnessed as a "gustfront" with "precipital water." The storm had wind gusts from 40 to 60 miles per hour and dropped about an inch to an inch and a half of rain.

The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued a First Alert for more high-intensity storms expected Tuesday and Wednesday that could lead to flooding.