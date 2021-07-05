Caught on video: Intense west El Paso storm looks like a hurricane
EL PASO, Texas -- TAKE A LOOK AT THIS: A very intense storm that moved through west El Paso outside the ABC-7 studios on Monday night looked like a hurricane to some El Pasoans, who said they had never seen anything like it before. You can view it in the video player above.
ABC-7 Chief Meteorologist 'Doppler Dave' Speelman described what folks witnessed as a "gustfront" with "precipital water." The storm had wind gusts from 40 to 60 miles per hour and dropped about an inch to an inch and a half of rain.
The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued a First Alert for more high-intensity storms expected Tuesday and Wednesday that could lead to flooding.
Where on the west side? I had a couple drops of rain and zero wind.