Fort Bliss soldiers among 2 dead, 3 hurt in fiery weekend crash on Loop 375

UPDATE, July 19: Two people killed in a fiery weekend crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 were soldiers stationed at Fort Bliss, the U.S. Army confirmed to ABC-7 on Monday.

In addition, officials said a third soldier was among three additional crash victims who were hospitalized after the Sunday morning collision on Loop 375 north at Spur 601.

The Army indicated the two deceased and one injured soldier were all on active duty status and assigned to the 1st Armored Division.

El Paso police had no new details on the crash investigation to provide as of Monday morning.

ORIGINAL REPORT, July 18: EL PASO, Texas -- Two people were killed and three others injured in a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles along a portion of Loop 375 early Sunday morning.

The deadly crash occurred around 4 a.m. on Loop 375 north at Spur 601, which was shut down as firefighters put out a blaze involving one of the multiple cars involved in it.

Of the three victims taken to hospitals from the collision scene, authorities said two of them were in serious condition.

Investigators were on scene in an effort to determine what triggered that crash.

