Motorcyclist hurt seriously in crash with truck on Doniphan Drive in Vinton

Traffic

VINTON, Texas -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured after his bike collided with a truck along a stretch of Doniphan Drive in Vinton late Wednesday afternoon, forcing the closure of the roadway.

The incident happened on Doniphan between Brooks and Chicken Farm roads, near the area where a train and truck collision the day before also sent a person to the hospital.

An El Paso County Sheriff's spokeswoman said the "truck was parked on the side of the road on Doniphan, decided to make a U-turn and head back southbound and didn’t see the motorcycle traveling south as well."

Witnesses said the motorcyclist was loaded into an ambulance at the scene and rushed to an area hospital; deputies said he was in serious condition.

Authorities didn't indicate how long they anticipated the road closure to last.