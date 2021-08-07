3 hurt, 2 seriously in 3-car crash in northeast El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A three-car crash Saturday evening injured several people and led to the shut down of a busy northeast El Paso intersection.

Traffic investigators were called out about 8:30 p.m. to the crash scene at Gateway South Boulevard and McCombs Street.

First-responders said three people were taken to local hospitals, with two of the crash victims listed in serious condition.

There was no immediate word from police about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

North and southbound lanes of McCombs were closed at Gateway South and police asked motorists to avoid the area.

