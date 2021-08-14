Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Updated
today at 5:16 PM
Published 5:11 PM

2 hurt as semi-truck hits bridge pillar under I-10 at McRae Blvd.

EL PASO, Texas -- Two people were injured Saturday afternoon when a semi-truck crashed into a bridge pillar under Interstate 10 in east El Paso.

Police closed all northbound and southbound lanes of McRae Boulevard under Interstate 10 West due to the 4 p.m. crash and told motorists to avoid the area.

Officers said the road would remain shut down until engineers could make a determination as to whether any structural damage had occurred to the bridge pillar.

It was unknown what caused the crash, but wet roads due to heavy rain had led to a number of big-rigs jackknifing earlier in the day on El Paso roadways.

First-responders indicated one of the two crash victims had to be extricated from the wreckage; both were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The latest Borderland traffic conditions can be found anytime at kvia.com/traffic.

El Paso / Local News / News / Top Stories / Video

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content