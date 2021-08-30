Deputies search for driver in deadly Tornillo hit & run

Traffic

TORNILLO, Texas – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies were searching Monday for the driver of car that struck and killed a man in Tornillo over the weekend.

The deadly hit and run occurred about 1:40 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Steel Mill and Highland in Tornillo.

Authorities identified the man killed as 27-year-old Arturo Ramirez and said the vehicle that struck him fled the scene and left him lying in the roadway. Deputies said Ramirez showed no signs of life when they discovered him.

Deputies put out a public call for help to find the driver; they asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office Special Traffic Investigations at 915-546-2260 or 915-546-2267. Those with information can also call Sheriff's dispatch at 915-546-2280.