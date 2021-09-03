4 DOT workers hit by car on U.S. 70 near Las Cruces; 1 in critical

Traffic

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Four New Mexico Department of Transportation employees were struck by a vehicle late Friday afternoon while working on the center median along U.S. 70 at Weisner Road, just east of Las Cruces.

The injured workers were loaded into ambulances and taken to get medical treatment; one of the workers had to be flown to University Medical Center in El Paso in critical condition.

A red vehicle that struck the workers could be seen flipped upside down along the highway; authorities said the driver of that vehicle was also injured.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 70 were blocked off, with traffic being diverted onto Bataan Memorial Frontage Road east.