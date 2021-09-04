2 deaths in Dona Ana County blamed on distracted driving

Traffic

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office on Saturday reported two traffic deaths occurring in under 24 hours as it warned about the perils of distracted driving, which was blamed for the fatal incidents.

In one of the incidents, a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Friday night at the intersection of Dona Ana Road and Kristin Drive.

The second case involved a single-car rollover crash early Saturday at Elks Drive and Montoya Road that killed one person inside the vehicle and injured two others.

No further details were provided by deputies.