I-25 northbound shut down in Hatch area due to crash

Traffic

HATCH, New Mexico -- A traffic crash forced the shut down of a stretch of Interstate 25 in the Hatch area late Tuesday afternoon, according to the New Mexico Dept. of Transportation.

I-25 northbound lanes were closed at milepost 19 at Radium Springs due to a crash. It wasn't immediately known how many vehicles were involved or whether any injuries had occurred.

Officials said all traffic was being detoured off to NM 157 "El Camino Real."

Authorities urged motorists to seek an alternate route.