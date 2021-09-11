Speeding sports car driver unhurt after crash, jump over west El Paso brick wall

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist believed to be speeding was fortunate to walk away unscathed after his sports car crashed into and then powered over a brick wall at a west El Paso intersection early Saturday morning.

ABC-7 observed the crash scene at Mesa Street and Sun Bowl Drive, near a Brio public transit stop in front of the Mesa Street Grill, around 2 a.m.

The car managed to miraculously avoid hitting three utility poles, squeezing between them as it ran off the road and up a rock wall embankment before coming to a stop shortly before reaching the restaurant's elevated parking lot.

An officer at the scene indicated he'd never seen a crash like this one during his career; police said the driver didn't suffer any significant injuries in the collision, which was under investigation.

No further details were available early Saturday morning.