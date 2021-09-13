Las Cruces man killed in drunk driving rollover crash

Traffic

SIERRA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man died in a weekend rollover crash in Sierra County that New Mexico State Police said Monday appeared to be the result of drunk driving.

James D. Lara, 57, was killed Saturday afternoon when his pickup truck ran off State Road 59 west of Winston and overturned. State police said Lara, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his pickup and died instantly.

No other vehicles were involved and Lara was the sole person in his pickup.

While the crash remained under investigation on Monday, state police said alcohol use was believed to be a key factor in the crash.