Motorist seriously hurt in rollover crash on I-10 east at US 54 north

A vehicle that rolled over on I-10 east at U.S. 54 north.
A vehicle that rolled over on I-10 east at U.S. 54 north.

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was seriously injured Sunday evening in a single-car rollover crash on Interstate 10 east connecting to U.S. 54 north.

First-responders said the victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What caused the vehicle to flip over wasn't immediately known and no further details were immediately available.

I-10 east going to U.S. 54 north was shut down completely by police in order to investigate and clear the wreckage.

For current traffic conditions anytime, visit kvia.com/traffic.

