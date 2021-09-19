Motorist seriously hurt in rollover crash on I-10 east at US 54 north
EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was seriously injured Sunday evening in a single-car rollover crash on Interstate 10 east connecting to U.S. 54 north.
First-responders said the victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
What caused the vehicle to flip over wasn't immediately known and no further details were immediately available.
I-10 east going to U.S. 54 north was shut down completely by police in order to investigate and clear the wreckage.
For current traffic conditions anytime, visit kvia.com/traffic.
Comments
2 Comments
What caused the vehicle to roll was simple. El Paso driver syndrome.
Too many Chihuahua license plates. Unsafe vehicles with unsafe drivers.