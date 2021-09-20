I-10 rollover crash hurts 1, slows traffic near Spaghetti Bowl
EL PASO, Texas -- A rollover car crash along Interstate 10 left a motorist injured and slowed traffic near the Spaghetti Bowl on Monday afternoon.
The injured driver was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries from the 3 p.m. wreck.
The motorist told police they were cutoff by another vehicle and forced into a guard rail.
The crash delayed traffic as other drivers slowed down to the spectacle of the overturned car.
